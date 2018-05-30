Celebrating nursing excellence

As part of its National Nurses Week celebration, Greenwich resident Dawn Schupp received the Helen Meehan Award for Excellence in Nursing – Greenwich Hospital’s highest nursing honor – for demonstrating excellence in nursing practice, teaching and leadership. Schupp is a longtime nurse in the hospital’s medical surgical intensive care unit/intermediate care unit.

The annual Ceremony for Excellence in Nursing also honored Riverside resident Dr. Ellika Mardh with the Physician Partner in Care Award for her commitment to medical education and patient care, as voted on by the nursing staff. Bridgeport resident John Beaujour, a certified nurse resource assistant, received the Partner in Care Award.

Anna Cerra, chief nursing officer and senior vice president of patient care services at Greenwich Hospital, congratulated all the nominees. “Your commitment is the essence of our culture of exceptional service excellence. You deserve our admiration and respect for the dedicated work you perform each and every day,” Cerra said to the audience of more than 150 staff members.