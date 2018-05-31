C2 Education cuts ribbon at new Yonkers facility

C2 Education, a company that offers tutoring and test preparation services, held a ceremonial ribbon-cutting on May 17 for its new facility at 2372 Central Park Ave. in Yonkers.

The company said the new center will bring more than 30 full- and part-time jobs to the area.

“This C2 Center is amazing, and it is very important for us to have this business in the city of Yonkers,” said Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano.

With the opening of the new center, C2 Education now has 17 locations in New York and more than 180 locations across the country, including facilities in Mount Kisco and Eastchester.

C2 Education was founded in 1997 by David Kim and Jim Narangajavana, two Harvard students that offered private tutoring programs from their college dorm room. In 2000, C2 opened its first location in suburban Baltimore.

For more information, call 914-294-4060 or visit c2educate.com.