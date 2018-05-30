Zhan Li named dean of Dolan School of Business at Fairfield U.

Zhan Li, professor and dean of the School of Economics and Business Administration at St. Mary’s College of California, has been appointed dean of the Charles F. Dolan School of Business and professor of marketing at Fairfield University.

Li, who previously served as associate dean for Graduate Programs and Research and as associate dean for Academic Affairs at the University of San Francisco, will formally assume the position on July 1.

“Dr. Li comes to Fairfield with deep acumen for lifelong learning, strong industry partnership experience, and scholarly expertise and understanding of the interconnected global economy that will continue to propel the Dolan School at a critical moment in our history, and as the Dolan School prepares to move into a new, modern facility,” said University President Mark R. Nemec.

During Li’s tenure as dean at St. Mary’s, student retention, graduation and employment rates improved significantly. He is also credited with building strong connections within business and local communities that produced resources, internships, and jobs for students and the school.

“The Charles F. Dolan School of Business is a nationally ranked business school with a long history of tremendous achievements and successes,” said Li. “I am truly honored to be part of the Dolan School and Fairfield University communities and am looking forward to working with the faculty, staff, students, alumni, friends and supporters to further Dolan School’s mission and build upon its successes.”

Li joins the Dolan School as it prepares to relocate to a new academic building scheduled to open in the fall of 2019. Currently under construction, the 80,500-square-foot, $40 million facility will feature a simulated financial trading room, large data analytics lab, entrepreneurship center with ideation lab space, visualization and simulation lab, and active learning and case-based classrooms.