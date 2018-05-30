Diageo North America names Chandrashekar as CFO

Major alcoholic beverage company Diageo North America in Norwalk has named Lavanya Chandrashekar its chief financial officer (CFO), effective July 1.

Chandrashekar’s more than 20-year career has taken her to Asia, North America, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), where she held regional CFO roles. She joins Diageo from Mondelēz International, an American multinational confectionery, food and beverage company, where she was vice president of global cost leadership and supply chain finance.

“Lavanya is a highly strategic leader with a passion for developing people and teams,” said Diageo North America President Deirdre Mahlan, to whom Chandrashekar will report. “She has built an extensive career supporting global organizations while delivering outstanding results and driving transformational change.”

Notably, Diageo recently won 72 medals during the 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.