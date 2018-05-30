Norwalk office/flex building sells for $2.225 million

An 18,500-square-foot office/flex building at 507 Westport Ave. in Norwalk has been sold for $2.225 million, according to Angel Commercial LLC Senior Vice President Brett A. Sherman.

Sherman represented the buyer but did not provide information on who the buyer or seller was. “The buyer will be putting substantial capital improvements into the building over time and will occupy part of it for their own use,” he said.

The property is located on the Westport/Norwalk line and is easily accessible from I-95, Route 7 and the Merritt Parkway.