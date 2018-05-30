Equinox opening fitness club in Southport

Equinox, the luxury fitness brand, is opening its third Fairfield County facility on June 1 at 233 Old Post Road in Southport.

The newest Equinox, which joins those at 72 Heights Road in Darien and at 16 Old Track Road in Greenwich, will formally open at 2 p.m. The showroom at the three-level club is already open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

Membership packages range from $160 to 295 per month.

Equinox’s parent company, The Related Companies, also owns such brands as SoulCycle, Pure Yoga and Blink Fitness.