Riverside UPS Store settles ADA charges on service animals

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Connecticut has announced a settlement agreement with The UPS Store #1217 in the Riverside section of Greenwich that resolves allegations that the store was not in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA).

The store was accused by an unnamed individual with disabilities of being denied service unless she left her service animal outside. As part of the settlement, the store will post signage announcing “Service Animals Welcome” and will train its staff on working with customers who require service animals. The complainant will also receive a $1,000 compensation.

John H. Durham, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut, praised the store for settling the matter without requiring litigation. “We appreciate the Riverside UPS Store’s commitment to increasing access to its store for individuals with disabilities who require service animal assistance,” he said.