Nestlé Waters North America, WWE launch water consumption promo

Nestlé Waters North America and WWE have teamed up on a promotional campaign designed to encourage a healthier lifestyle through water consumption.

As part of this campaign, the Stamford-based companies have launched a social media contest that encourages Twitter and Instagram users to talk about their water consumption while messaging with the #ChooseWater and #Sweepstakes hashtags; participants can also sign up for the sweepstakes at www.wwe.com/choosewater. The winner will receive a trip to SummerSlam on Aug. 19 in Brooklyn, New York.

The campaign will also include co-branded digital videos featuring WWE athletes Charlotte Flair, Natalya, The New Day, Sin Cara and Titus O’Neil, who will highlight the benefits of staying hydrated. The videos will be distributed across WWE’s and Nestlé Waters North America’s digital and social channels.

“At Nestlé Waters North America, we are committed to helping people lead healthier lives,” said Tara Carraro, chief corporate affairs officer at Nestlé Waters North America. “As a family-friendly leader in entertainment, WWE is the perfect partner to help reach families across the country. We’re proud to be working together to encourage families to choose water – whether tap, filtered or bottled.”