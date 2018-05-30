MGM reaffirms commitment to Bridgeport following Yonkers casino deal

Although MGM Resorts International is expanding into Westchester County with its $850 million acquisition of Empire City Casino and Yonkers Raceway, the company insisted that it remained committed to opening a casino resort in Bridgeport.

In a statement issued by the Las Vegas-headquartered company, MGM Resorts International asserted that it “has been unwavering in its interest in Connecticut, and in Bridgeport in particular,” and criticized the Connecticut state government for refusing to open the bidding process on casino licensing to non-tribal entities. The company stressed that the purchase of the Yonkers facility, located approximately 48 miles from the proposed site of the Bridgeport casino resort, is part of a strategy for expanding into the Northeast market that included its 2016 acquisition of the Borgata resort in Atlantic City and its upcoming casino in Springfield, Massachusetts.

“While we remain hopeful that Connecticut will build on this year’s legislative progress and ultimately authorize a competitive process for a commercial casino license, the state’s delay will not deter us from executing our company’s comprehensive growth strategy,” the statement read, adding that “MGM intends to be a major player in the sports betting market throughout the Northeast and would welcome the opportunity to share our experience for the benefit of Connecticut.”