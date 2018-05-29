Pell Wealth Partners named a best place to work

Rye Brook-based Pell Wealth Partners, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc., has been recognized as a 2018 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers by the trade publication InvestmentNews. A luncheon was held at the University Club in Chicago on May 15 to honor the firms that had been selected.

Pell was chosen as one of this year’s top-50 based on employer and employee surveys that covered company culture, benefits, career paths and more.

Geri Pell, CEO of Pell Wealth Partners, said, “We are a dynamic group of individuals who love what we do and are passionate about helping clients through every step of their financial journeys.”

The selected firms have from 15 to 270 employees and manage a total of $115 billion in client assets.