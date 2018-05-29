Bronzi heads BCW Education Foundation

The Business Council of Westchester (BCW) has announced a new chair for its Education Foundation. She’s Maria Bronzi, director of strategic partnerships at Altium Wealth Management and board chair of Feeding Westchester. She takes over from Stephen Jones, who served as the foundation’s chair for the past two years.

The BCW Education Foundation has adopted a new mission statement that it will focus on four key areas: financial literacy; healthy work environments, including a focus on the opioid epidemic; sustainable child care; and sustainable housing.

“These are formidable challenges, but I know that through hard work and passion the BCW Education Foundation will be able to make a real and positive impact in Westchester,” Bronzi said.

Bronzi joined Altium Wealth in Purchase in 2014 after more than 20 years in banking. She’s a graduate of the Executive Leadership for Women program at Rutgers University.