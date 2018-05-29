Women’s Leadership Institute hosts summit

The Women’s Leadership Institute of the Manhattanville College School of Business will be hosting its 4th Annual Women’s Leadership Summit: Dare to Be Bold on June 14 at Reid Castle on its campus in Purchase.

This year’s summit will explore how women can be empowered to go forth and conquer challenges with self-confidence.

Scheduled speakers include retired Col. Donna Brazil, who was with the U.S. Army for 31 years, Vanessa Wakeman, futurist and CEO of the Wakeman Agency and Bonnie St. John, a leadership consultant for Fortune 500 companies who served on the White House National Economic Council for President Clinton.