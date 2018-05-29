Police officers honored at awards ceremony

Seventeen police officers were honored during the annual Westchester County Police Memorial Service and Honor Awards Ceremony for their achievements in the line of duty. In addition, the names of 86 officers who lost their lives while serving over the years in Westchester were read aloud and taps were played to honor their memory.

Yonkers Police Capt. Andrew Lane and officers Thomas Bennett, Dawn Lebzelter, Kayla Maher, Brendan Moore and Vincent Reda were honored for the “bravery, teamwork and diligence to duty” they demonstrated during the September shootout on a quiet residential street in which Maher was wounded.

Yonkers Detective Sgt. Brian Moran and detectives Sean Drain, Robert Villanueva, John Tyndal and Richard Devito were honored for their actions in arresting suspects in a homicide that occurred on Dec. 7, 2017, on Riverview Place.

Mount Pleasant Sgt. Eric Anttila and detectives Marco Mendoza and Justin Jacobson were recognized for their swift arrest of a suspect who attempted to enter two occupied homes in the middle of the night on Nov. 17, 2017.

White Plains Sgt. Vincenzo Battaglia, Sgt. La Valle Larrier and Detective German Lopez received the lifesaving award for the quick actions and tactics they used to save a suicidal man who was trying to jump onto the Bronx River Parkway from the Hamilton Avenue Bridge on March 16, 2018.