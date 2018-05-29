Arc recognizes businesses and employees

The Arc Westchester hosted its 30th Annual Employer Recognition Breakfast at The DoubleTree in Tarrytown. The event celebrated the organization’s 250 business and community partners throughout the county who employ disabled persons supported by Arc.

Richard P. Swierat, retiring as executive director, reported Arc “continues to maintain an employment rate for individuals with developmental disabilities of over 60 percent versus 33 percent nationwide.” Swierat will be succeeded by Tibisay (Tibi) Guzmán effective June 15. Guzmán currently serves as associate executive director and COO.

The event’s top honor, the Share of Voice Award, was presented to Regeneron, which employs eight individuals with developmental disabilities. Sally Paull, senior vice president, human resources, said “To fulfill Regeneron’s mission, we need to create an inclusive environment, where the value of diversity can be fully realized – a value where each and every employee is able to make a meaningful contribution.”

The Advocate Award went to Shanna Krizan of the Country Children’s Center. The Bridge to Employment Award was presented to Let’s Play It Forward. The Continuing Partner Award went to Lexington Square Café. The Distinguished Partner Award honoree was Digiscribe. The By the Way Bakery received the New Business Partner Award. The Promoting Independence Award went to Westchester Circus Arts.

The Anthony Cannata Memorial Employee Awards were given Daniel Sturr, who works at Regeneron and is Guzmán’s son, and Arthur Farmer, who works at CHOP’T Creative Salad Co.