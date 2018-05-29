Hospice to host golf fundraiser

Hospice of Westchester will host its 16th annual Golf Invitational at Westchester Hills Golf Club in White Plains on June 19.

The day will feature 18 holes of golf, a barbecue on the ninth hole, a cocktail reception, dinner and awards ceremony, as well as a silent auction and raffles.

“The Golf Invitational is one of our most anticipated events throughout the year, and we are thankful for the support we receive from the Westchester community,” said Mary K. Spengler, the organization’s CEO.

Their website is hospiceofwestchester.org.