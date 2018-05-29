Garbage company owner pleads guilty for not filing tax returns

The owner of a Stamford-based garbage removal company serving Fairfield and Westchester counties pleaded guilty to two counts of willful failure to file an income tax return.

Wayne Margarum Sr., whose company Margarum Refuse provides garbage removal services for customers in the Stamford area and parts of Westchester County, acknowledged that he failed to file tax returns for himself and the company from 2004 until the present. Margarum’s business services between 600 and 700 clients and charges monthly fees ranging from $25 to $60.

Margarum agreed to pay the U.S. Department of the Treasury $356,330 and to cooperate with the Internal Revenue Services to pay all outstanding taxes, interest and penalties. He is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 19 and faces a maximum term of imprisonment of two years and a maximum fine of approximately $700,000.

This is Margarum’s second run-in with the law within a six-year period. In May 2012, Margarum and his son Wayne Margarum Jr. were arrested for defrauding the City of Stamford out of $332,116 in dumping fees. The Margarums settled the case two years later by agreeing to reimburse the city by making monthly payments of approximately $10,000 over a two-year period.