Danbury’s FuelCell Energy gets $1.5M fed grant

Danbury’s FuelCell Energy Inc. has received a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy for hydrogen production research and development (R&D) that is compatible with nuclear energy sources.

Specifically, FuelCell Energy – which also has a manufacturing facility in Torrington – will use the funding for materials R&D aimed at reducing the operating temperature of solid-oxide high-temperature electrolysis to levels more compatible with advanced nuclear energy heat sources.

“This grant is a testament to FuelCell Energy’s commitment to developing cost-effective and environmentally responsible energy solutions,” said U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, along with U.S. Reps. John Larson and Elizabeth Esty, in a joint statement.

“These federal dollars to support R&D will keep FuelCell Energy on the forefront of innovation, and we remain committed to advancing efforts that support Connecticut jobs and promote a cleaner, more energy-efficient future,” the Democratic lawmakers added.