Bridgeport grocery store co-owner pleads guilty to tax fraud

The co-owner of International Farmers Market, a grocery store at 2298 Main St. in Bridgeport, pleaded guilty to one count of filing a false federal tax return.

Samir Fattah, who owns the store’s parent company Abu-Goush Market with his father, acknowledged depositing $213,086 in company funds in net cash receipts into his personal bank accounts during 2011, 2012 and 2014. This resulted in a total tax loss of $54,067 for the three years that Fattah’s actions occurred.

Fattah, who was released on bond pending sentencing on Aug. 16, agreed to repay the U.S. Department of the Treasury the $54,067 in back taxes plus additional penalties and interest. He faces a maximum prison term of three years and a fine of up to $100,000.