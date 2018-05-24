Profectus BioSciences leases labs at Pearl River campus

Profectus BioSciences, a vaccine maker that focuses on infectious diseases and associated cancers, has leased 39,455 square feet of space for labs and offices at the former Pfizer research campus in Pearl River.

The landlord, Los Angeles-based Industrial Realty Group (IRG), announced the new tenant and a new name for the campus, the New York Center for Innovation.

Profectus is working on vaccines for viruses such as hepatitis B, human papilloma, herpes simplex and human immunodeficiency. It also does research on emerging infectious diseases, including Ebola, Marburg, Lassa, Chikungunya, Zika, equine encephalitis and respiratory syncytial virus.

All but two of the Baltimore-based company’s 16 vaccine researchers had worked at the campus for Pfizer or Wyeth Pharmaceuticals. John Eldridge, formerly head of vaccine research for Wyeth, is Profectus’ chief scientific officer for vaccines.

Vaccines have been developed at the campus for more than a century, IRG said, including for smallpox, typhoid, polio and influenza.

IRG bought 207 acres and nearly 2 million square feet of offices, labs and industrial space from Pfizer in 2015.