Matthew Ariniello named director of Newtown Community Center

Matthew Ariniello has been named director of the Newtown Community Center, where he will be responsible for the management and leadership of the newly built center.

“We were fortunate to have had a large group of strong candidates apply for this position,” noted Newtown First Selectman Dan Rosenthal. “Matt stood out for his commitment to the town through his involvement in many community projects and volunteer organizations and most notably for his vision for the community center.”

Most recently, Ariniello was director of operations for Newtown Youth and Family Services, where he oversaw the planning of community events, directed annual fundraising initiatives and organized community programs. Before that, he spent several years in various positions at the Regional YMCA of Western Connecticut in Brookfield, including membership service coordinator and marketing and communications director.

The 45,860-square-foot Newtown Community Center was funded by General Electric’s $10 million gift following the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre and another $5 million from taxpayers.