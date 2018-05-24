Husband-and-wife team opening Club Pilates in Fairfield

Husband-and-wife team Kevin and Jennifer Fay are opening a Club Pilates franchise location in Fairfield. The couple, who owns and operates the new local studio, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Fairfield First Selectman Mike Tetreau at 12 p.m. on May 25 at the Sportsplex at 85 Mill Plain Rd.

A grand-opening event will extend throughout the Memorial Day weekend, featuring discounts off membership packages and Club Pilates retail activewear. The event will also feature local vendor partners offering free samples of their products. Those taking complimentary introductory classes over the weekend will be eligible to enter raffles for giveaways offered by Club Pilates and other participating local businesses.

Club Pilates claims it is the first Pilates organization to create a proprietary 500-hour Teacher Training Program designed to teach group Reformer Pilates classes along with TRX, Triggerpoint, and Barre. Club Pilates has more than 350 locations in 37 states.