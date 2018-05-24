World Affairs Forum names Wendy Skratt new executive director

Stamford-based nonprofit World Affairs Forum has named Wendy Skratt its new executive director. She will replace Kay J. Maxwell, who served as executive director since 2007 and is retiring on June 30.

Skratt joined World Affairs Forum in 2016 as director of events and communications. Prior to that, she was president of the League of Women Voters of Stamford, and she previously ran her own photography studio and was a vocalist for the band Jinx. She has also served as the spokesperson for The ENOUGH Campaign, a gun control advocacy group.

The World Affairs Forum was founded in 1946 and serves the Fairfield and Westchester County chapter of the World Affairs Council of America, with the goal of expanding an understanding of global issues and U.S. foreign policy through special presentations, debates and discussions.