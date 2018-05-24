TOMRA to sponsor all-female research voyage into oceanic plastic pollution

Shelton-based recycling vendor TOMRA has been named as a Title Sponsor for eXXpedition North Pacific 2018, a research voyage conducted by an all-female crew that plans to study the impact of plastic pollution on the oceanic ecosystem.

The eXXpedition crew will set sail on Sea Dragon, a 72-foot scientific exploration vessel, from Oahu, Hawaii, on June 23, with a stop in Vancouver, British Columbia, from July 15 to July 21 and a continuation of the voyage to Seattle, where the journey is scheduled to end on July 28. The crew will cover 3,000 nautical miles through an area known as the “Great Pacific Garbage Patch” because of its surplus amount of plastic pollution.

Kristine M. Berg, TOMRA’s community manager and circular economy communicator, will participate in the expedition, whose all-female crew will also call attention to STEM opportunities for women and young girls.

“We are pleased to support the eXXpedition voyage and important research into marine litter, as well as helping to raise awareness of this important environmental issue,” Berg said.