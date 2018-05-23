Diageo wins 72 awards at 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

The Diageo brands won 72 medals during the 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, including Best in Class distinctions with Bulleit Barrel Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon as “Best Straight Bourbon,” Crown Royal 13-Year-Old Blenders’ Mash as “Best Canadian Whisky” and Talisker 10 Year Old Single Malt Scotch as “Best Distillers’ Single Malt Scotch – Up to 12 Years.”

The company’s product line took home 12 Double Gold and 14 Gold medals, with the Johnnie Walker brand winning five medals including a Double Gold medal for Johnnie Walker Red Label, and the Crown Royal brand receiving 13 medals including two Double Gold medals for Crown Royal 13-Year-Old Blenders’ Mash and Crown Royal Hand Selected Barrel Canadian Whisky. The company also won 19 medals in the Tequila, Rum and Vodka categories.

“We are honored that so many of the liquids across our portfolio continue to be recognized and have placed so highly at one of the industry’s most established competitions,” said Deirdre Mahlan, president of Norwalk-based Diageo North America. “We believe this is a true testament to the quality and craftsmanship of our brands and congratulate everyone involved with making and bringing to market these world-class products.”