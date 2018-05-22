Sing Sing Kill Brewery in Ossining will host a ceremonial ribbon cutting at its grand opening on May 24 at 4 p.m.

The brewery and taproom, located at 75-77 Spring Street, will be open to the public at 5 p.m. The company occupies a pair of commercial spaces that had sat vacant for more than a decade.

The new beer maker is a New York State Farm Brewery, a designation given to breweries that offer beer made primarily from locally grown farm products. Officials of the brewery said, “We are committed to supporting our state’s agricultural industry by crafting beers using local ingredients, with a particular focus on the lower Hudson Valley.”

“We are excited to be part of the revitalization of our community as we provide jobs and draw more people to Ossining’s burgeoning downtown scene,” the brewery said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming our neighbors and beer enthusiasts from around the region to indulge in the highest level of quality and uniqueness of experience, from grain to glass.”

For more information, visit singsingkillbrewery.com.