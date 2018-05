Greenwich Associates has announced the renewal of the lease for its 41,928-square-foot headquarters, located at 6 High Ridge Park in Stamford.

The company, which was founded in 1972, provides market intelligence and advisory services to the financial services industry. It has maintained its headquarters at this location since 2008.

CBRE represented George Comfort & Sons, the owner of High Ridge Park, in the transaction, while JLL represented Greenwich Associates.