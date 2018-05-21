CST event raises $415K

More than 300 guests gathered at the Willow Ridge Country Club in Harrison to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Cancer Support Team (CST), the Westchester-based home care services provider. The nonprofit is dedicated to helping patients and their families at no cost and without regard to insurance.

The cocktail reception and dinner, which included a silent auction and Fund-A-Need live auction, raised more than $415,000 for CST.

CST’s 40th Anniversary Legacy Award was presented to Betty Wald and the Lee family to honor the memory of CST’s co-founders, Dr. Arnold M. Wald and Gayle K. Lee, a registered nurse, for their efforts to enhance the quality of life of individuals and families affected by cancer.

Legacy award recipients also included Tony Sibio and Frank Webers, both of the Long Island Sound chapter of Swim Across America, a nonprofit organization that has supported CST for the past 20 years.