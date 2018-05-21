United Hebrew’s community service awards

United Hebrew of New Rochelle honored two top executives and a New Rochelle artist at the organization’s Seventh Annual Community Service Awards.

“It’s been said that it is easy to sit up and take notice – what’s extraordinary is the way these three individuals stand up and take action,” said Rita Mabli, president and CEO of United Hebrew.

Honored were Jeff Menkes, president and chief executive officer at Burke Rehabilitation Hospital, Eileen Davidson, president of The Ursuline School, an independent all-girls Catholic college preparatory school in New Rochelle and Charles Fazzino a popular and highly collected pop artist based in New Rochelle.

At Burke, Menkes leads the inpatient hospital and outpatient division as well as Burke’s educational and community programs.

Davidson in 2012 was appointed as the first lay president of The Ursuline School. She focuses on strategy, global education and the fiscal health of the school.

Fazzino is known for his silk screen serigraphs in a pop-art style. His artwork has been exhibited in hundreds of museums and galleries in more than 20 countries.