Rand receives newsmaker award

Joseph Rand, general manager and chief creative officer of Better Homes and Gardens Rand Realty, has been named winner of the 2018 RISMedia Real Estate Newsmakers Award. The broker is headquartered in Nanuet and has 28 offices serving Westchester, Rockland, Orange, Putnam, and Dutchess counties in New York, as well as Bergen, Passaic, and Morris counties in New Jersey.

An award ceremony and dinner at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., was scheduled to coincide with the National Association of Realtors Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo taking place in the nation’s capital.

This is the first year for the awards, designed to recognize those individuals making headlines for their newsworthy contributions to the real estate industry.

Rand’s recently published book, “Disruptors, Discounters, and Doubters: Five Key Changes the Real Estate Industry Can Make to Improve Client Experiences and Protect Our Future” reflects how the real estate industry must embrace change in order to meet consumer’s demands.