Three doctors join CareMount

CareMount Medical, the multispecialty medical group based in Chappaqua, has announced the addition of three doctors.

Deirdre Harde-Perry, board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology, now works at CareMount’s Poughkeepsie Oakwood and Fishkill Merritt offices and will have privileges at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. She received her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree and completed her OB/GYN residency at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine.

Christopher Lovell works at CareMount Medical’s Mount Kisco and Carmel offices and will have privileges at Northern Westchester Hospital. He received his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.

Anu Vatsan is board-certified in pediatrics. She received her Bachelor of Medicine/Bachelor of Surgery degree from Kasturba Medical College, MAHE University Mangalore, India, and a master’s degree in pediatrics from the National Children’s Hospital, University of Dublin, Trinity College Dublin, Ireland. She completed a pediatric residency at Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center, Albert Einstein College of Medicine.