Stepinac Crusaders honorees

The Crusaders Men’s Club at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains recognized three members of the school’s athletics program for their contributions during a dinner at the school attended by 250 members of the school’s parent organization and Stepinac staff. The name Crusaders is used for the school’s teams.

The honorees were Matthew Hogan, Jon Demarco and Max Anderson.

Hogan is head coach of the school’s varsity hockey and golf teams as well as a member of the faculty. He’s been with the school 16 years and coached the hockey team to the 2017 league championship victory.

Demarco, is defensive coordinator of the varsity football team that he has helped coach for the past 12 years.

Anderson is the athletic trainer and physical therapist. Earlier this year, he saved the life of a teenage basketball player by administering CPR after the boy fell and hit his head on the gym floor.