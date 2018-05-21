Medical staff added at Greenwich Hospital

Greenwich Hospital has announced the appointment of the following physicians to its active medical staff:

Joseph Bauer joins the department of orthopedics in the section of podiatry. A graduate of New York College of Podiatric Medicine, Bauer will see patients at Associated Podiatrists of Greenwich, 282 Railroad Ave. in Greenwich.

Rachel Geronemus joins the department of pediatrics. Geronemus earned her medical degree from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. She will treat patients at Scarsdale Medical Group, 600 Mamaroneck Ave., Harrison, New York.

Saral Mehra joins the department of surgery in the section of otolaryngology. A graduate of Columbia Medical School, Mehra will see patients at Yale Otolaryngology, 5520 Park Ave. in Trumbull.

Wendell Yarbrough joins the department of surgery in the section of otolaryngology. Yarbrough earned his medical degree at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He will treat patients at Yale Otolaryngology, 5520 Park Ave. in Trumbull.