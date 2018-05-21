Bank, Boys & Girls Club hit new heights for fundraiser

People’s United Bank N.A. a subsidiary of People’s United Financial Inc. headquartered in Bridgeport, and Wakeman Boys & Girls Club said that registration has opened for a community fundraising rappelling challenge that will take place Sept. 16. Participants will rappel off the 248-foot-high People’s United Bank headquarters at 850 Main St. in Bridgeport to raise funds for the club.

Individuals must raise a minimum of $1,000 by the day of the event day to secure one of the 76 available rappelling slots. Registration is open to all, visit otewakeman.com. There is a $50 registration fee that goes toward a participant’s fundraising minimum.

“Community giving has always been an integral part of the People’s United Bank culture, and this is yet another exciting way we hope to energize and engage our communities to support an impactful organization here in Fairfield County,” said Jeff Tengel, senior executive vice president Commercial Banking, People’s United Bank. “For more than 40 years we have partnered with Wakeman Boys & Girls Club and hope to raise more than $100,000 from this event.”

“Without the support of local communities the health, wellness and leadership programs that our more than 3,500 youth and teen members rely on would not be possible, and this event marks an exciting and creative way to engage fundraisers,” said David Blagys, executive director, Wakeman Boys & Girls Club.