The 13th annual Greenwich United Way Sole Sisters Luncheon was held April 24 at the Greenwich Country Club. Approximately 350 attendees gathered to support the Greenwich United Way’s community solutions in the areas of education, self-sufficiency and health. This year’s inspirational keynote speaker was Melissa Bernstein, co-founder of Melissa & Doug, a toy brand that grew from a fuzzy farm puzzle to a $400 million company. Bernstein is a mother of six and dreams of a day when kids are free from over scheduling, undue pressure, and digital distractions so they may develop into free thinkers and realize their full potential.

During her keynote, Bernstein talked about her many failures and how failure is “life’s greatest teacher” and is the “key to success.”

Sole Sisters Chair Jaime Eisenberg announced a Sole Sisters partnership with Melissa & Doug. Eisenberg said that a donation of educational toys was made to the Early Childhood Achievement Gap Solutions program, which falls under the Greenwich United Way’s new Direct Impact donor option.

The Greenwich United Way women’s initiative, Sole Sisters, began more than 13 years ago with the motto “Women Stepping Up to Help Others Step Forward.” To date, the Sole Sisters have raised more than $2 million for the Greenwich United Way Annual Campaign.