Kennedy Center’s annual awards dinner

Richard E. Sebastian Jr. of Shelton, the new president and CEO of The Kennedy Center said the center embodies “opportunity, possibility and impact.”

He conveyed his message of hope to more than 170 guests who attended the center’s recent 67th annual awards dinner at the Bridgeport Holiday Inn.

The event concluded with the presenting of awards to 12 area employers, volunteers, staff and persons with disabilities who have accomplished outstanding personal achievements or made significant contributions to people with disabilities.

The Corporate VIP Award went to Fairfield University; the Evelyn Kennedy Silver Bowl Award went to Judy Keenan of Stratford; the Competitive Employer of the Year went to Bear Hugs Child Care Center, Fairfield; the Supported Employee of the Year went to Chris Hasak of Fairfield; the Competitive Employee of the Year went to Jamie Cicero of Milford; the James Rebeta Individual Achievement Award went to Alexander Laughlin of Stratford; the Community Service Award went to Leslie Browning of Homebound Publications, Wayfarer Magazine, Pawcatuck; the Bob Brown Volunteer of the Year went to Michele Macauda, Monroe; Volunteer of the Year went to Exercise Science Club, Sacred Heart University; Direct Support Professional Empowerment Award went to art therapist Elizabeth Rooney, Stratford, Project Twenty, Stratford; the Employee Impact Award went to Patricia “Trish” Fountain of West Haven; and News12 received the Media Award.