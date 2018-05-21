Doctor to discuss ‘how to receive the care you wish’

Dr. Leo Cooney professor of geriatric medicine at Yale School of Medicine, will discuss “How to Receive the Care You Wish” at Greenwich Hospital, 5 Perryridge Road on May 24 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Noble Conference Center. The free presentation is open to the public; registration is required. Call 888-305-9253 or register online at greenwichhospital.org/events.

Cooney is the Humana Foundation Professor of Geriatric Medicine at Yale School of Medicine. He established the geriatrics program at Yale, as director of the Continuing Care Unit. The unit is now the Center for Restorative Care at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Cooney continues to have an active clinical and teaching role. His goal is to ensure that medical residents and students are as prepared as possible to care for seniors.