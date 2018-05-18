Class-action suit over legitimacy of Poland Spring’s claims gets tossed

A class-action lawsuit against Stamford-based Nestlé Waters North America over the legitimacy of its Poland Spring brand was ruled to be “without merit” and dismissed by U.S. District Court, District of Connecticut Judge Jeffrey Alker Meyer.

At issue was whether Poland Spring truly contains “100% Natural Spring Water,” as advertised.

“Poland Spring is what we have always said it is – 100 percent natural spring water, meeting all FDA regulations for spring water,” Nestlé Waters Executive Vice President and General Counsel Charles Broll said. “Consumers can be confident in the honesty and accuracy of the labels on every bottle of Poland Spring.”

NWNA and law firm DLA Piper also announced the results of the latter’s independent investigation into whether Poland Spring meets the requirements of the federal spring water identity standard. Following an extensive review process, the investigation team at Piper confirmed the determinations of state regulators that the product is properly labeled as “spring water.”

“This report represents the independent findings of DLA Piper based on the totality of the information we collected and reviewed,” George Mitchell, chairman emeritus of DLA Piper and a former U.S. Senator, said. “DLA Piper has concluded that Poland Spring brand spring water sources satisfy the requirements of the federal spring water identity standard; and, as a result, the use of the term ‘spring water’ on Poland Spring labels is both accurate and appropriate.”

The suit, filed last summer, maintained that “Poland Spring Water products all contain ordinary groundwater that Defendant collects from wells it drilled in saturated plains or valleys where the water table is within a few feet of the earth’s surface.”

It sought an unspecified amount of damages for numerous violations, including breach of contract and fraud.