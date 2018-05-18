Bus and train fare increases and service reductions that had been scheduled to take effect throughout Connecticut on July 1 have been canceled.

Gov. Dannel Malloy and Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner James Redeker announced that with the signing of the state budget adjustment bill earlier this week, such actions were no longer necessary.

“My administration worked tirelessly this legislative session to ensure adequate funding to keep the Special Transportation Fund solvent in the short-term,” Malloy said. “That said, if we want to make the necessary investments to keep our transportation infrastructure in a state of good repair in future years, the state will need to find new, long-term funding sources to replace dwindling gas tax revenues. This should not be seen as optional – it’s critical to Connecticut’s future.”

Redeker also sounded a note of caution. “This is great news for Connecticut commuters and I commend the General Assembly for passing a budget that maintains full funding for public transportation and the Department of Transportation in general – at least in the near term,” he said.

With a pending Special Transportation Fund shortfall, plans had been made for a 10 percent fare increase for rail commuters, a 14 percent fare increase for bus riders, and service reductions on several rail lines and transit districts. The budget passed by the General Assembly and signed by Malloy accelerated the transfer of motor vehicle sales tax revenues from the General Fund to the STF beginning this year, stabilizing the STF in the short-term.