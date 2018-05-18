Siblings, inspired by father, open home goods/furniture store in Southport

Coco and Co., a family-owned home goods and handcrafted furniture store, has opened at 3310 Post Road in Southport.

Co-owners and siblings Nicole Ciardi Bond and Chris Ciardi were joined at the store’s grand opening earlier this week by Fairfield First Selectman Michael C. Tetreau, Selectman Chris Tymniak, State Sen. Tony Hwang, State Rep. Brenda Kupchick, State Rep. Laura Devlin and Southport RTM member Michael Herley.

“I wish to congratulate Chris and Nicole on the launch of Coco and Company in Southport,” Kupchick said. “As a small business owner myself, it is terrific to see the commitment to community and entrepreneurial spirit of the Ciardi family. I wish them much success.”

In addition to the aforementioned products, Coco and Co. offers refurbished antiques, custom crafted jewelry, planters, apparel and other décor items. The furniture and antique items are hand restored by the Ciardis, a trade they said they learned from their father Carlo.

The elder Ciardi opened his first business in Southport after emigrating from Florence, Italy to the U.S. in the 1970s. The initial business, Furn A Strip, restored, repaired and refinished antiques.

The same business, now named Ciardi Furniture Restoration, is still operated by Chris Ciardi in Fairfield at 264D Fairchild Ave. In addition to selling items, Nicole Ciardi will offer classes ranging from furniture painting to wreath making.