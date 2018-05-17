Mamaroneck Diner reopens following apparent Norovirus outbreak

Mamaroneck Diner and Pizza, a restaurant at 405 E. Boston Post Road, reopened on Tuesday night after being closed for the weekend due to an apparent outbreak of the Norovirus.

The restaurant voluntarily closed on Friday after learning that “a few people” had fallen ill after visiting the establishment.

According to the Westchester County Department of Health’s website, Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that causes severe stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhea and is the most common cause of foodborne-disease outbreaks in the US.

The diner also contracted professionals who “specialize in this issue” to inspect and clean the store.

Staff from the Westchester County Department of Health, including nurses and an environmental crew, were on site at the diner over the weekend, according to Renee Recchia, acting deputy commissioner of administration.

The restaurant had aimed to open its doors on Monday, but that reopening was delayed. Officials from the Westchester County Department of Health said they were still in the process of clearing staff to return to work on Monday. Employees must be symptom-free for 72 hours before they are able to return.

Additionally, the restaurant said on its Facebook page that it needed more time to restock and prepare following the closing.