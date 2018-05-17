Vineyard Vines partners with Discovery Channel on Shark Week promotion

Stamford-based Vineyard Vines has announced a new partnership with Discovery Channel’s annual Shark Week television event of shark-focused programming.

The new partnership will launch on May 30 and continue through the Shark Week programming scheduled for July 22-29. Vineyard Vines will offer a line of Shark Week-inspired summer clothing, performance gear and accessories for men, women and kids, and a portion of the proceeds from the camouflage printed women’s bikini and men’s board short will be donated to the environmental nonprofit Oceana.

“We’ve been fascinated by sharks for as long as we can remember and appreciate the importance of their place in the ocean,” Shep Murray, co-founder and CEO at Vineyard Vines, said. “The opportunity to partner with Shark Week was a no brainer for us and to be able to support a trusted organization, like Oceana, is definitely an ‘Every Day Should Feel This Good’ moment for our brand.”