Wegmans seeks to move standalone retail site at future Harrison store

The approved plans from Wegmans Family Markets Inc. to build the grocer’s first Westchester County store in Harrison will be back in front of the town’s planning board this month for a slight amendment to the site layout.

At its May 22 regular monthly meeting, the Harrison Planning Board is expected to review an amended site plan proposal from Wegmans. The amendment moves a smaller, standalone retail structure closer to the larger grocery store.

In August 2017, the Harrison Town Board gave final approvals to a plan from Wegmans to build a 125,000-square-foot grocery store on the site of three vacant office buildings, 106, 108 and 110 Corporate Park Drive.

The plans also include an 8,000-square-foot satellite building for an additional retail use. The approved site plan places the structure on the northeast side of the property near Corporate Park Drive.

Wegmans officials are now asking the planning board to approve an amended plan that has the additional retail space abut the north side of the grocery store. The square footage remains the same for both the main grocery store and the additional retail structure.

“We’d like to move the retail outparcel next to our store as a practical way to improve parking lot safety, traffic flow and convenience for our customers,” a Wegmans spokesperson said in an email.

The company said it has yet to identify a tenant for the space, “but we anticipate it will be a complementary format to our business.”

Wegmans officially closed on its $26.5 million purchase of the property in January. A visit to the Corporate Park Drive site on May 16 showed the three office buildings have been mostly removed from the site.

While it’s unclear what the site plan amendment means for the store’s construction timeline, Wegmans officials estimated construction of the project would take 18 months in the company’s filing to the planning board.