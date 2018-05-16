DEC announces $350k Hudson River Estuary grant funding

New York is offering additional funds to projects that protect natural resources along the Hudson River.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced May 11 that $350,000 in competitive grant funding is available to projects in communities in the Hudson River Estuary watershed. The money will help fund projects that increase resiliency to flooding, enhance natural resources and protect water quality and wildlife.

The grants are administered through the DEC’s Hudson River Estuary program, which has awarded 495 grants totaling more than $19 million since 1987. The estuary program focuses on the Hudson and its adjacent watershed from Troy to the Verrazano Narrows in New York City.

The minimum grant award is $10,500 and the maximum award is $50,000. The deadline for applications is July 11. A description of the grant and application process is available on DEC’s website.