Future of Newtown’s Hunters Ridge development uncertain

Developer 79 Church Hill Road LLC has withdrawn its application for municipal sanitary sewer service as part of its proposed Hunters Ridge project in Newtown.

The firm had sought sewer service for the construction of 175 rental apartments in the latest of its numerous proposals. The developer made the decision after being informed by the town that only 0.75 acres, not the previously assumed 3.8 acres, of the project fall within Newtown’s sewer district.

As previously reported, the Hunters Ridge project encompasses some 35 acres. Of the 175 proposed rental units, 53 have been earmarked for affordable housing.

The developer has also withdrawn applications for the project from Newtown’s Planning & Zoning and Inland Wetlands Commissions. It did not respond to inquiries as to whether it expects to submit another revised proposal for the Hunters Ridge project.