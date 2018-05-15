Democrats to hold primary election for Esty’s seat

The Connecticut Democratic Party has endorsed former Simsbury First Selectman Mary Glassman as its candidate for the 5th Congressional District seat being vacated by Rep. Elizabeth Esty.

She won’t have a free ride, in spite of the endorsement. Glassman will face an August primary election challenge from Jahana Hayes, a former Waterbury high school history teacher who received national attention when she was recognized in 2016 by President Barack Obama as Teacher of the Year.

Glassman was first elected as Simsbury’s first selectman in 1991 and served four two-year terms. She was elected again in 2007 and served through 2014. Glassman was the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor in 2006 and tried to secure the nomination for that position in 2010, losing to Nancy Wyman.

Hayes currently serves as the talent and professional development supervisor for Waterbury Public Schools and this is her first time seeking elected office. In announcing her candidacy earlier this month, Hayes stated she could “bring a level of civility and perspective and understanding” to the political process.

The 5th Congressional District covers five municipalities in Fairfield County – Bethel, Brookfield, Danbury, New Fairfield, Newtown and Sherman – along with localities in Litchfield, Hartford and New Haven Counties. Esty, a three-term incumbent, withdrew her re-election bid after receiving intense criticism and calls for her resignation for her handling of sexual harassment complaints within her office.

The Connecticut Democratic Party will hold its convention on May 18 and 19 to endorse candidates for the federal and state races being held this year.