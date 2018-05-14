New board leadership at council for philanthropy

At its March board meeting, the Connecticut Council for Philanthropy (CCP) voted Kathryn Luria of Woodbury, senior vice president of community affairs and director of philanthropy for Webster Bank, as the new board chair to replace outgoing Chair Judith Meyers, president and CEO of Children’s Fund of Connecticut.

Joining Luria in CCP’s executive board leadership are Vice Chair Fahd Vahidy of West Hartford, adviser to the Graustein Family Office; and secretary Judith Rozie-Battle of Glastonbury, senior vice president of the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving. Paul Ballasy of Ellington, a partner with CohnReznick LLP, will continue his role as treasurer.

“The Connecticut Council for Philanthropy is delighted to have Kathy Luria as our new board chair,” said CCP President Karla Fortunato. “In addition to her years of philanthropic experience, Kathy brings a rich background in higher education and marketing to bear upon her leadership at CCP.

“I am deeply honored to be nominated and to serve in this capacity,” Luria said. “With a robust programming arm, CCP serves as a source of best practice and learning, bringing philanthropists together for even greater impact.”

CCP also welcomed six newly elected members to the board: Janice L. Elliott of Hamden, executive director of The Melville Charitable Trust; Tiffany S. Donelson of West Hartford, vice president of program for Connecticut Health Foundation; Elaine V. Mintz of Redding, vice president of operations for Fairfield County’s Community Foundation; Lauren Patterson of New Canaan, president and CEO of New Canaan Community Foundation; Richard J. Porth of West Hartford, president and CEO of United Way of Connecticut; and Diane Sierpina of Stamford, director of justice initiatives for The Tow Foundation.

Founded in 1969, the CCP is the state’s association of grant makers and is committed to promoting and supporting effective philanthropy for the public good. CCP members annually grant more than $1.01 billion from assets of more than $8.4 billion.