Haas joins IFP

Integrated Financial Partners (IFP), a registered investment adviser with more than 20 offices across the country, announced that Timothy J. Haas, has joined its Danbury office.

Haas partnered with IFP to leverage its client solutions, marketing and planning support, business growth model, and proprietary financial planning tool, Lifetime Income Model.

As a co-owner of his family business Haas Insurance Agency, he has helped individuals, families and business owners gain control of their complex financial challenges in order to positively impact their quality of life.

Paul Saganey, president of IFP, said, “He has built a strong practice over the years and we look forward to helping him utilize our full-service support model so he can continue to grow his thriving practice.”

Haas has served as the president of the Newtown Chamber of Commerce and the Grand Knight of the 270-member Knights of Columbus Council 185 in Newtown. He is also a member of the Sandy Hook Organization for Prosperity.