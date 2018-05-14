Shelton’s EAO Corp. names Jim Valentino as president

EAO, the Swiss manufacturer of switches, keyboards, control elements, and human-machine interface (HMI) control units and systems, has named Jim Valentino as president of EAO Corp., its North American subsidiary based in Shelton.

As president, Valentino will strengthen and develop North American sales channels and local HMI system production capabilities. He succeeds Lance Scott, who had served as president since 2008.

Most recently, Valentino was senior director of sales for Beyonics Technology, where he was responsible for growing contract manufacturing partners in automotive, medical and a range of industrial markets. His experience also includes director of sales, automation and control of industrial solutions for TE Connectivity and director of sales for Harting. Valentino also served various posts with Amphenol RF, Volex, Winchester Electronics, Tyco Electronics and Nidec Motor Corp.

EAO is headquartered in Olten, Switzerland.