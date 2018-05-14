Music to their ears

Fairfield has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education. The NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants and its approximately 10,300 members around the world.

The designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate notable achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students. To qualify for the Best Communities designation, Fairfield Public Schools’ Music Department responded to questions about funding, graduation requirements, music-class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

This award recognizes that Fairfield is leading the way with learning opportunities as outlined in the “Every Student Succeeds Act” (ESSA). The legislation guides implementation in the states and replaces the No Child Left Behind Act, which was often criticized for an overemphasis on testing while leaving behind subjects such as music. ESSA recommends music and the arts as important elements of a well-rounded education for all children.