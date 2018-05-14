NatGeo exhibition at the Bruce

The traveling National Geographic exhibition, “National Geographic Photo Ark,” opens at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich on June 2. Featuring the work of National Geographic photographer and Fellow Joel Sartore, the exhibition will be on display until Sept. 2.

An ambitious project committed to documenting every species in the world’s zoos and wildlife sanctuaries, the National Geographic Photo Ark is inspiring people not just to care, but also to help protect these animals for future generations. In addition to creating an archival record for generations to come, this project is a hopeful platform for conservation and shines a light on individuals and organizations working to preserve species around the world.

National Geographic is showcasing this project through multiple platforms, including the traveling “National Geographic Photo Ark” exhibition organized by the National Geographic Society and Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

The exhibition will highlight more than 50 of Sartore’s most compelling images and provide visitors with the unique opportunity to come face to face with animals from the National Geographic Photo Ark. Sartore has worked in more than 250 zoos, aquariums and animal rescue centers around the world. To date, he has completed intimate portraits of nearly 8,000 species.